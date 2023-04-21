BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A U.S. Marshals Service official tells 69 News a man wanted in a homicide in Allentown was taken into custody Friday afternoon after law enforcement officials swarmed a neighborhood in Bethlehem.

Police officers and a Bethlehem Emergency Response Team responded to East 7th and Atlantic streets early Friday afternoon, according to Northampton County dispatchers. An armored vehicle had been seen in the area.

The official said the US Marshals Task Force operation in Bethlehem Friday afternoon involved officers from Allentown and Bethlehem. Authorities had an active arrest warrant for the suspect, according to the official.

In a news release, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said the homicide happened in Allentown in the 500 block of North 4th Street.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, city police said.

The investigation was conducted by Allentown Police and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the arrest was made with assistance from Bethlehem Police as well as the U.S. Marshals Task Force.