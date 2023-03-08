BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are warning residents about mail thefts in the city reported over the last three weeks.

Police say mail stolen from USPS mailboxes typically includes checks, which are then altered and cashed.

Residents are advised to avoid placing mail containing checks in outdoor mailboxes, especially if the last pick-up for the day has already happened and the mail is likely to remain in the box overnight.

Police say residents should take any mail containing checks to a USPS office and send it from the service window or deposit it in the mailbox inside the building. Residents should consider electronic methods of submitting payments whenever possible, police say.

Any resident who becomes the victim of a mail theft or altered/forged check should report the offense to the police as possible. Residents are also asked to report suspicious or unusual behavior they observe at USPS mailboxes.