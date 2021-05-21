BETHLEHEM, Pa. | While arresting a driver for suspicion of driving under the influence, police in Northampton County struggled with a passenger illegally carrying a loaded handgun.
Devon Negron, of North Seventh Street in Allentown, faces a firearm charge following his early-morning arrest last week in Bethlehem. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzales arraigned the 22-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $125,000.
A Bethlehem police officer on patrol shortly before 4:30 a.m. May 14 spotted a driver back into another vehicle in a parking lot in the first block of East Third Street and drive away. Police stopped the car in the 100 block of West Third Street. The driver was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI.
Negron was seated in the back seat, and officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. He complied and walked to the back of the car.
When asked for identification, Negron reportedly reached in his waistband, revealing a 9mm handgun, according to police. The 30-round clip was loaded with 22 rounds. Officers said they reacted immediately and wrestled the gun out of Negron’s hands, taking him into custody.
A records check allegedly revealed the gun was not registered to Negron, nor did he have a license to carry a concealed weapon.
He now faces a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a summary count of carrying a loaded weapon. Negron failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 26.