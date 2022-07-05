BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Prior to the regular meeting of the Bethlehem City Council Tuesday night, a public hearing was held to accept recommendations and public comment concerning the proposed ordinance for the creation of a Southside LERTA, or Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, District II. The city's current LERTA will expire on Dec. 30.
Created by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a LERTA district allows municipalities to exempt from taxes new construction in deteriorated areas of economically depressed communities and improvements to certain deteriorated industrial, commercial, and other business property.
The proposed LERTA is approximately 85% smaller than the existing LERTA and is focused on the development of remaining Bethlehem Steel properties, the possible expansion of existing businesses within the industrial area, and targeted properties in the central business and limited commercial zoning districts.
Although the primary function of the incentive is to abate taxes on blighted and brownfield properties, the city can place other conditions on the incentive, such as affordable housing requirements.
If projects do not offer affordable housing units, they must contribute a $26,350 one-time fee per unit at the point of application.
Voting on the proposed ordinance was unanimously postponed to the July 19 council meeting due to questions and reservations by a number of councilmembers.
Rachel Leon and Grace Crampsie Smith had a problem with the $26,350 "in lieu of" fee for lack of affordable housing, and felt it should be higher.
Paige Van Wirt also said, "We should redo the fee and use a formula rather than a fixed fee."
2022 CBDG/HOME allocations
A second public hearing was held regarding the city's federal 2022 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program allocations funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 2022, the city received $1,391,666 in CDBG grants and $430,794 in HOME funds.
An internal committee of city employees made the funding recommendations after reviewing, evaluating and scoring all funding applications. The mayor reviewed and approved the committee's recommendations. For the CDBG grant, 18 out of 23 applications were approved.
Housing is allocated 43% of the funding, while public facilities, infrastructure and administration are each allocated 20%, and public services would receive 15%. HOME allocations would go 33% toward city housing rehab, 23% toward affordable housing programs and 19% toward the Community Action Committee of Lehigh Valley homebuyer program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development presented the funding recommendations and discussed the annual action plan. After the public hearing, the DCED will submit a proposed resolution for council consideration that will approve the 2022 annual action plan and funding recommendations.
Minsi Trail siphon access
Council awarded Grace Industries Inc., Bath, a $77,400 contract for the Minsi Trail siphon south access improvements project. The project includes the installation of concrete platforms, railing, and stairs in order to provide safe access to the sanitary sewer siphon manholes located along the south side of the Lehigh River.
Musikfest parking
Special event parking for Musikfest 2022 was approved by council. The northside proposed parking area runs from the Lehigh River north along Eighth Avenue to Lyons Street, east on Lyons Street to Mauch Chunk Road, north on Mauch Chunk Road to Elizabeth Avenue to Center Street, south on Center Street to East Union Boulevard, east on East Union Boulevard to Linden Street, and south on Linden to the Lehigh River.
The proposed southside special events parking area runs from the Lehigh River south along Wyandotte Street to Third Street, east on Third Street to Brodhead Avenue, south on Brodhead to East Fourth Street, east along East Fourth Street to Hayes Street, north on Hayes Street to Daly Avenue, east on Daly Avenue to the Minsi Trail bridge, and north along the Minsi Trail bridge to the Lehigh River.
Gas regulation station
Also, council approved a resolution and associated public utility right-of-way agreement which grants permission to UGI Utilities Inc. to construct a gas regulation station on city property located at 940 Sassafras St., commonly known as Ullman Park, and provides for compensation in the amount of $8,000 to be paid by UGI.
Wireless tower at South Mountain Park
A resolution and associated Fifth Amendment were approved by council to the Tower Lease Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC (successor in interest to Pennsylvania Cellular Telephone Corporation d/b/a AT&T Wireless Services) for a tower located at South Mountain Park. The amendment adds additional area to the leased premises for a generator and a corresponding rent increase for the additional premises.
Backyard chickens
In addition, council moved an ordinance permitting the keeping of backyard chickens in residential areas to a first reading at the July 19 council meeting. The ordinance provides that no chickens will be allowed to roam freely outside of a chicken run, and chickens may be kept only for non-commercial purposes.
A maximum of six hens, and no roosters, or a maximum of 10 bantam chickens, will be allowed per property. No slaughtering of chickens will be allowed.