BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Landfill expansion is heading to a final vote next week.

The Lower Saucon Planning Commission voted Thursday night to approve a zoning change that would allow the expansion to move forward, but property owners are hoping to stop it. We spoke with Bruce Petrie on his farm in Lower Saucon Township.

"My wife and I have owned this land since the 1980's. It's an active horse farm," said Petrie.

Just across the valley, the Bethlehem Landfill is hoping to expand onto 275 acres of land that is currently a forest. So Petrie and seven other homeowners are taking the company, and the Township, to court for the second time this year to stop it.

On Monday, Bethlehem Township Council actually voted to join the property owners in their lawsuit, claiming its land would also be directly affected by the expansion. The lead attorney on the suit is Gary Asteak, who said there are environmental easements on the land that should prevent the landfill from building on it.

"This was a public trust that was established over 30 years ago by an agreement between Bethlehem Township and Lower Saucon to preserve and protect this forested land, and now the landfill wants to deforest it, convert it into an expanded landfill, an no one will listen to us," said Asteak.

Asteak won a different lawsuit for the homeowners earlier this year, with the judge finding the Township didn't properly advertise the rezoning. That put a stop to a series of conditional use hearings, where the Landfill offered roughly 40 hours of testimony supporting the expansion. The hearings ended before property owners got a chance to argue their side.

Now the process is beginning again, and Asteak said they tried to make their case to the Township Planning Commission Thursday night, but they were limited to three-minute statements.

"It is insulting to the citizens and all of the stakeholders to only limit comment to three minutes. They gave 40 hours to the landfill," said Asteak.

The Planning Commission gave the expansion its stamp of approval, and it's heading to the Township Board for a final vote. This time, if it's passed, Asteak said there won't be conditional use hearings, because the Landfill is applying for a "permitted use" which only requires Township approval without public input.

So Asteak said they won't get to present the hours of testimony they had planned, but he said the fight is just beginning.

"If the ordinance itself is adopted, the Township can expect us to file additional lawsuits with regard to the substance of the adoption of the ordinance. In other words, this is not the end," said Asteak.

"We're not going to beat them at the Township level, but we're going to beat them at the ballot box and we're going to beat them in the courts," said Petrie.

We reached out to the chair of the Lower Saucon Township Board, Jason Banonis, as well as the Township Manager, Mark Hudson, and the attorney for the landfill, Maryanne Garber, but we did not get a response back.

Landfill Attorney Maryanne Garber responded to a request for comment saying:

"We are pleased that the proposed zoning changes received a positive recommendation last night. This is one step in a long, robust approval process. We are proud that we contribute a quarter of the town’s tax revenue and reduce the residents’ tax burden. We are confident that our expansion will result in long-lasting advantages for Lower Saucon Township and its residents for many years ahead."

The Township Supervisors meeting next week will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m.