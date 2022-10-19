BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years.

Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards.

"My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches.

Cities like Bethlehem want to change that. It's proposing a permanent shelter that would run year-round, something the Valley hasn't seen yet.

"I think it's a good opportunity," said Goldfarb.

Goldfarb has worked with the Lehigh Conference of Churches in Allentown for more than a decade, and has seen the ebbs and flows of homelessness.

Her location is one of the places Bethlehem officials visited to ask those experiencing homelessness some questions about their own needs before presenting their permanent shelter plan.

"We were really grateful to offer those experiences and have the people who come here talk about what their needs might be in a shelter, what resources they are looking for, what are some barriers so they could accommodate all that in a shelter plan," said Goldfarb.

So what exactly would that shelter plan entail? They're looking at 50 to 70 rooms, each with a toilet and sink; four family-sized units; 10 emergency beds; single-stall showers; laundry facilities; commercial kitchens and full-sized lockers.

Along with the permanent shelter, the city says it also wants to implement affordable housing policies and programs. A public hearing is scheduled for city council's Nov. 1 meeting.