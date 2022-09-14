BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem is being recognized for its leadership in protecting Mother Nature.

Bird Town Pennsylvania presented two new signs to the city Wednesday for its continued participation in the program.

The signs will appear in the city's streets.

Bird Town Pennsylvania works with municipalities to pass conservation actions that create healthier habitats for birds and other wildlife.

"We're all part of the ecosystem. We're all animals basically. We all live together. The animals are our neighbors as well, so things that we do to protect them protect us as well," Bird Town Pennsylvania President Heidi Shiver said.

Bird Town Pennsylvania was started ten years ago and includes more than 35 programs across nine counties in the state.