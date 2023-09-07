Historic Bethlehem's long pursuit of gaining UNESCO World Heritage status is on track for resolution in 2024, Curtis "Hank" Barnette told Northampton County Council on Thursday.



"A year from now, we could know one way or another," Barnette told council's Economic Development Committee.



He was joined by Charlene Donchez Mowers, who has also helped guide the bid for international recognition of Bethlehem's historic Moravian District. They attended the meeting to provide an update on progress and to thank County Council and County Executive Lamont G. McClure for their support.



UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - recognizes 1,157 properties as having global significance. If Bethlehem's 10-acre historic site is included, it will join the likes of the Great Wall of China, Aachen Cathedral in Germany and the Tower of London.



That would spur tourism, Barnette said, though he declined to speculate on how much of a boost UNESCO status would provide. Having a UNESCO site near New York City and Philadelphia creates opportunities for an economic boost to the region.



Barnette, former chief executive of Bethlehem Steel Corp., compared the UNESCO process to earning a doctorate.



"We've submitted our thesis," he said, and the site has been evaluated.



If Bethlehem gains UNESCO status, how the site will operate must be decided, Barnette said.



"That's a 2024 or 2025 decision," he said.



"We're hoping to have a World Heritage site," Donchez Mowers said.



Barnette said politics can play a role. Some of the members of the World Heritage Commission are opposed to the U.S., he said.



"We worry about that," he said. "That's a risk that has nothing to do with the worthiness of our site."



There are two Pennsylvania sites on the UNESCO list: Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and Fallingwater, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in Mill Run, about 200 miles southwest of the Lehigh Valley.



Bethlehem's bid for UNESCO status is linked with Moravian Church settlements in Herrnhut, Germany, and Gracehill in Northern Ireland. If successful, those three sites would make up a Moravian Church Settlement Site with Christiansfeld, Denmark. The Danish site was designated a World Heritage Site in 2015.



Moravians founded Bethlehem in 1741. The Moravian Church is one of the oldest Protestant denominations, founded in the 15th century in the lands of Bohemia, Moravia and Silesia.



The Moravian motto is, "In essentials unity, in nonessentials liberty, in all things love."