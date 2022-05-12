BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Neighbors of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fireman's Home Association are concerned about noise if the club is allowed to build an addition and deck.
Several neighbors challenged the association's appeal for a special exemption to build an addition and a deck.
The club, located at 6 Hillmond Street, wants to add on 560 square feet to the building and a 560-square-foot deck.
The additional space would also require additional off-street parking, but the association wants a variance to waive that requirement. There are 33 spaces existing and 39 spaces required before expansion, with 50 spaces required after expansion.
The addition is intended to provide more space for indoor games like cornhole and Quoits, while the deck is intended to be a non-smoking area, according to the appeal, filed by Michael Zeitner on behalf of the association.
During Wednesday evening's Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board meeting, several neighbors voiced concerns about noise.
Zeitner assured them that no music will be played on the deck, and it will close at 9:30 p.m. The association would amend their by-laws to ensure the rules would be enforced.
"We do not want to draw attention to our club in any way, shape or form," Zeitner said.