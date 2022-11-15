BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Residents in the City of Bethlehem could be paying more for recycling services next year.

During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council had its first reading of an ordinance outlining a $20 increase in yearly recycling fees for 2023.

The ordinance increases the fee from $70 to $90 for single- and multi-family residential units and condominium associations. The effective date of the ordinance is Jan. 1, 2023.

Officials said residents would also see a change from dual-stream recycling to single-stream recycling, meaning they can combine all types of recycling into one bin. Currently, glass, cans and plastic are recycled in one container, while paper and cardboard go into another container.

Additional information about the changes will be provided to residents via mailers and social media outlets, officials said..