BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of Bethlehem City Council and neighbors questioned a developer's proposal to build a new apartment building in the city's Southside.
The building at 119 Technology Drive would be home to 240 apartments, an e-gaming room, an on-site gym, a co-working space and other amenities.
In order for it to be built, an amendment to the city's current zoning map needs to take place.
Outside of council and the developer, around 30 people sat in the meeting.
They listened to the proposal, expressed their concerns and questioned the potential impact of the proposed building.
Some worried that construction on the building could hamper business; others worried about the additional traffic it could bring to the area.
There were also people who said they believe more long-term housing needs to be built.
"Who will actually benefit if this zoning amendment change is approved?" questioned Dana Grubb.
Grubb, a Bethlehem city resident, spoke out against the idea of a 240-unit apartment building proposed in the city's Southside on the site currently occupied by a technology company.
He's among the people who worries, if the change is approved and the plan moves forward, that construction on the building would cause road closures that could be disastrous for nearby small businesses.
"When the new Third Street ramp was constructed, it had a huge impact on many small businesses, and a number of them went out of business over time," added Grubb.
Besides raising concerns, people — including city councilmembers — raised questions about the potential costs to rent an apartment, the burden to traffic and the impact on the environment — namely, the Lehigh River.
"Are you disturbing the ground when you build this building, and will you possibly come across unforeseen environmental stuff?" asked Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt.
"Feet on the street is a good thing," developer Kevin Serfass told 69 News. "It's good for business. It's good for restaurants. New people bring a new vibe to the city — makes it vibrant, makes it active."
Serfass says he can't yet provide a cost of the studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that would be housed within the building.
"It's still early, so it would be several years before delivery, but we think we would we be competitive and offer something attainable," he explained.
Serfass says the location is ideal for people who like entertainment and the arts. There would be on-site parking, but he says people would be able to walk to restaurants and nearby businesses. Bethlehem, Serfass says, is also a desirable place to live.
The city's planning and zoning department supports the change.
"We feel it's a good proposal, given the demand and the need for additional housing in the downtown core," said Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller. "The demand is very high. The city is in the midst of a housing strategy analysis now."
"The demand for housing is very high," Heller said. "One of the very surprising pieces of data is there is only a 2% vacancy in the city, which is no vacancy at all."
The big question now: Will the project receive enough support from councilmembers when a vote is taken to either change the zoning map or keep it as industrial redevelopment?
During the meeting, neighbors also addressed a covenant placed on the land, that says housing, parks and daycares cannot be built on it.
The developer says he has worked to address those previously while on other projects — and that he's not concerned.
In two weeks, at the May 7 council meeting slated for 7 p.m. at city hall, members will make their first vote on the matter.
After that, a second is needed in order for the zoning map to be changed.