BETHLEHEM, Pa. – City residents spoke out Tuesday on two significant issues before Bethlehem City Council.

The first issue was the Hanover Apartments project — 317 apartments proposed for the border between Bethlehem and Allentown.

Called a "very, very massive" project Tuesday by residents, the project will be discussed at Wednesday's zoning hearing board meeting.

Other Bethlehem residents voiced concerns to the governing body about the height of the buildings and the traffic generated by the buildings' inhabitants. The project calls for four buildings, three of which will be five-stories high, and one will be four stories.

The project needs zoning relief from the 180-foot length limit on buildings, as its buildings could be up to 290 feet long. Developers will also seek relief from the commercial space requirement on the first floor because plans call for ground-level parking.

The plan is proposed by Norton Herrick, who is also an investor to convert the former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem into more than 1,000 housing units. Herrick's combined plans would add close to 1,400 dwellings, almost all in Bethlehem.

Most of the proposed cross-border units, to be called Hanover Apartments, are in Bethlehem, on the site of a former auto dealership. The project has two addresses: 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown and 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

The 8.7-acre site is vacant but mostly paved. It is about a block south of the Lehigh Shopping Center on Union Boulevard, near a tricky intersection with Wahneta Street.

The zoning hearing board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the city hall rotunda. The meeting will also be streamed via Bethlehem's website.

Residents urge Bethlehem City Council to take action against landfill in Lower Saucon Residents called upon Bethlehem City Council to take action to stop the proposed landfill expansion in adjacent Lower Saucon Township.

The second contentious issue discussed Tuesday concerned the proposed landfill expansion in adjacent Lower Saucon Township. Read more about that.