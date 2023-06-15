BETHLEHEM, Pa. – At a contentious zoning hearing on Wednesday night, residents voiced opposition to a proposed 317-unit apartment complex that would straddle the border between Bethlehem and Allentown.

The project, known as “Hanover Apartments,” calls for the construction of four total apartment buildings – one five-story building and three four-story buildings. The proposed site has four addresses: 2211 and 2235 West Broad Street in Bethlehem, as well as 2300 Hanover Avenue and 2220 Florence Avenue in Allentown.

The developer, New-Jersey based BAXH LLC was represented by Allentown attorney Jim Preston at Wednesday’s meeting. Preston sought two variances of city zoning ordinances for the project: A dimensional variance to construct buildings longer than 180 feet on the site, and a commercial use variance to allow parking along West Broad Street at the north end of the complex.

Preston’s opposing counsel, Davison & McCarthy attorney Tim Stevens, called three Bethlehem residents who live on nearby Grandview Blvd to testify against granting the variances to the developer.

The first witness, Paul Fondl, spoke about the dangers of the West Broad Street-Club Road-Hanover Avenue intersection, which would lie near the complex’s northwest corner. Fondl cited three recent crashes at the intersection, and a 2016 accident that left one of his neighbors requiring neck surgery, to argue that the developer should be responsible for installing a roundabout or flashing speed limit signs along Hanover Avenue.

“We have to do something with that intersection if this development gets passed,” Fondl said.

Preston, who argued that the developer was not seeking any traffic-related variances, objected to the relevance of Fondl’s testimony and accused Stevens of “leading” his witness. The board later objected to the anecdote about Fondl’s neighbor but allowed the rest of his testimony to stand.

The second witness, Teresa Kloiber, expressed her opposition to both the height and capacity of the buildings and argued that a park or other green space would better suit the site as a “gateway to Bethlehem,” drawing applause from the public. Kloiber also voiced concerns about her safety if hundreds of people were to move into the site.

“I’m not afraid to walk around at nighttime with my dog, because it is a nice, quiet neighborhood,” Kloiber said. “You put 500 [or] 600 people in there, I don’t know how safe I’m going to feel walking around at night anymore.”

Later, Kloiber focused on the excessive length dimensions of each proposed building, which she said were a combined 379 feet out of compliance with the city requirements. The length of all four sides of Buildings 1 and 3 were excessive, while two sides of Buildings 2 and 4 were excessive, Kloiber noted.

The third witness, Mary Jo Makhoul, said the proposed height of the buildings would make her feel like she was “living in a fishbowl” and block her view of sunsets from her back porch.

Makhoul also expressed concern about stormwater runoff from the complex. During the winter, she said such runoff from snow would freeze over the alleys along Bascom and Ritter Streets, roads not plowed by the city, and greatly restrict her movement around her home.

In his cross-examination of Makhoul, Preston again noted that the developer was “not here” for a conditional use, density, or building height variance.

The board held a brief executive session with both attorneys before adjourning the hearing. A final decision on the variances sought by the developer will come at the project’s next hearing on Wednesday, August 16, acting zoning chairman Terry Novatnack said.