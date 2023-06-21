BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday heard input from citizens regarding the upcoming permit renewal for the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Citizens were concerned about the quality of the water and the leachate produced by the Bethlehem Landfill that, they say, impacts the Lehigh River.

"Obviously, we're not sympathetic to trash," said Mayor J. William Reynolds.

The mayor said the administration's legal team is working on the permit's language that will consider recommendations from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Environmental Protection.

"It's about what we are able to do," said Reynolds, noting that the permit will be worded with language that is as stringent as possible.

Lehigh University professor Dr. Bilal Khan urged the council to consider the impacts of leachate on the region.

"I urge you to do the right thing," said Khan. "The City of Bethlehem will be saddled with downstream litigation from the consequences of the decisions that you make."

"If you vote to renew the status quo, (it says) that everything that has happened so far is fine, let's do more of that," said Khan.

Also from Lehigh University, Dr. Breena Holland discussed leachate and the presence of PFAS or "forever chemicals" identified as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. The chemicals' "forever" status refers to the slow rate at which the chemicals break down. These chemicals also build up in the human body over time and have been linked to decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, types of cancer, and hormone function.

Victoria Opthof-Cordaro spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, giving an update on the Bethlehem Landfill and also addressed leachate.

Opthof-Codaro runs a community organization opposing the Bethlehem Landfill's expansion called "Citizens for Responsible Development."

Most recently, the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is appealing a judge's ruling that halted the landfill's expansion plan.

The appeal comes after a judge threw out a rezoning ordinance that would have allowed the landfill to grow.

The judge said the township didn't properly notify the public before it rezoned the landfill's property.

"It's only the beginning of a long, drawn-out process," said Opthof-Cordaro.

Opthof-Cordaro also asked the council to consider the Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) testing recommendations and apply them to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

"There is still daily leachate," she said. "We don't know what is coming out of the landfill until we test for it."

"Let's do more for our generation and our future. Let's be proud of what we can do today," Opthof-Cordaro added.

The permit expires June 30th and will be extended until the new permit is approved.

Human trafficking measure

Also during Tuesday's meeting, council also voted on a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations that would allow for the creation of a task force officer position who would not be empowered to enforce immigration laws. The MOU is related to human sex and labor trafficking.

"The Bethlehem police department has done great work in this area and has helped a lot of people who have been in really desperate points in their lives," said Council member Hillary Kwiatek, but she was concerned about the "chilling effect" it may have on city residents who are worried about deportation.

Councilwoman Grace Crampsie-Smith spoke about the impact of such an agreement on already traumatized individuals, questioning whether the benefit outweighs the cost to residents.

According to Police Chief Michelle Kott, the partnership will help the police department.

"We need all the tools we can get. I know that partnership will provide additional resources, training, and help with communication," said Chief Kott.

Faced with questions about potential deportation or involvement with ICE, Kott felt safeguards related to the selection and oversight of the task force agent.

"We believe we have a great relationship with the community, wouldn't do anything to jeopardize that," Kott said.

Councilmember Rachel Leon asked for more time to consider the repercussions of such an agreement. "I don't feel confident enough to make a decision," she said, preferring more time to understand jurisdiction and legal rights associated with the measure.

Council president Michael Colon asked about the ability to participate in the MOU down the road, as the wording includes a 30-day option to opt-out.

"The benefits outweigh the hesitations. When we talk about Bethlehem Police Department, this is a department that values community engagement, "said Colon, who supported the resolution.

After a vote of 4-3, the resolution to accept the MOU failed, with Council Members Hillary Kwiatek, Paige Van Wirt, Keira Wilhelm, and Rachel Leon opposing the measure.

Other news

In other news, councilors approved in a final reading of the ordinance increase of roughly $2 million for necessary upgrades to the city's water and sewer system.

They also approved an ordinance allowing the city to use a $200,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resource grant to complete work at Saucon Park.

Michael Alkhal, the city's director of public works, previously stated the money allows flood damage repair to retaining walls, stabilize a creek bank, remove a damaged pavilion floor, and replace play equipment.

"A great investment for Saucon Park," commented Council President Michael Colon.

Council also voted to approve the retirement of Silver, a Labrador retriever who worked with the Bethlehem Police Department for five years to assist in fire investigations.

The resolution called for, among other things, "that Silver is extended every good wish for a long and happy retirement."

"Hope they have a great retirement," said Councilmember Leon.

Council also announced that the July 4th City Council Meeting would be postponed to July 5th for the Independence Day holiday.