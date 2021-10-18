BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Stretches of Bethlehem's Center and Linden streets were converted into one-way routes long ago to help workers get to and from Bethlehem Steel. The "last cast" of steel was poured in 1995, but the one-way streets remain.
Now, 26 years later, the city is again pondering restoring two-way traffic to Center, which is one-way north from downtown to Elizabeth Avenue, and Linden, which is one-way south from Liberty High School.
City officials have said two-way traffic is better for businesses and would cut down on speeding on Center and Linden, "with the driving forces being economic impact and traffic calming/accident reduction," according to the city's capital plan.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has programmed $7.2 million for the project, but it's unknown when work might be done, and a long-range plan indicates funding for between 2021 and 2045.
By 2045, Bethlehem Steel's "last cast" will have been nearly a half-century in the past.
"Construction costs are anticipated to be high due to the amount of signal work to be completed on both roadways to support two-way traffic," according to Bethlehem's capital plan.
Converting Linden Street would not cost as much as work on Center Street. If done in 2023, it would cost about $1.2 million.
The change might require new traffic signals, according to the 2022-26 capital plan, and a long list of big-ticket items, such as road and park repairs, building renovations and large purchases, like trucks.
City Council will review the streets Tuesday as part of its look at Bethlehem's 2022 through 2026 capital plan. The five-year plan is for long-term projects, such as street improvements, building renovations, park repairs and the purchase of large vehicles. Including a project in the capital plan does not guarantee it will be done within five years.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at town hall to review capital spending. Then at 7 p.m., City Council will hold its regular meeting.