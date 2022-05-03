BETHLEHEM, Pa. – There will be no shortage of traffic at the Bethlehem Rose Garden this spring and summer.
Bethlehem City Council approved a use-permit resolution at its Tuesday night meeting to have Colony Meadery at the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market.
The market is held by the Mount Airy Neighborhood Association and runs every Saturday beginning June 4 to Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to its Facebook page.
Mary Toulouse of the Mount Airy Neighborhood Association addressed council Tuesday night, touting the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market and its support for local organizations.
This is the market's seventh year in operation, and Toulouse said it has around 15 to 20 vendors signed up — some returning favorites and some new startups.
"I remember when this started as an idea in a church basement," City Council President Michael Colon said. "Now here we are — six or seven years later…seeing it growing."
He said he's looking forward to a wonderful farmers market this year.
Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith thanked Toulouse for her blood, sweat, and tears in putting together the farmers market.
"The farmers market is great," Crampsie Smith said. "I'm glad we're doing it again."
Council also approved a use-permit agreement to have Lost Tavern Brewing and Franklin Hill Vineyards at the "Live in the Garden Concert Series," hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Bethlehem Rose Garden and bandshell.
The concert series will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Saturday, beginning May 7 through June 25. On the last Saturday, the event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Colon said there has been talk about updates to the rose garden for years, and the new series provides another reason to draw people there.
"I look forward to seeing everybody out there this summer," he said.