BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One of the most scenic and historic runs in the Northeast is coming back to Bethlehem.

Organizers for the Bethlehem Running Festival unveiled the course for their 2023 race.

The event was hosted by the course designer, Bart Yasso, who's known nationally as the Mayor of Running.

The routes will take runners through the historic streets of Bethlehem.

Runners can participate in a 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon, or all three.

Bethlehem Running Festival is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 and 22.