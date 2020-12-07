Bethlehem Area Board of School Directors

Michael Faccinetto and Shannon Patrick, BASD board president and vice president.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of School Directors on Monday night reelected its current president and vice president each to another one-year term during the board’s annual reorganization meeting.

By unanimous vote, President Michael Faccinetto and Vice President Shannon Patrick were each returned to their current positions.

Faccinetto, of Bethlehem, has been on the board since 2009 and has served as its president since 2011. Patrick, from Hanover Township, Northampton County, has been on the board since 2011 and has served as its vice president since 2014.

