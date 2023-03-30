BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem is rich in history, rich in culture, and rich in heritage. The Latino community is a strong part of that heritage.
Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds says, "We want to honor everybody's story and we don't just want to honor them, we want to celebrate them."
He says it's time to celebrate the Latino culture.
The city is now in the process of creating a sister-city relationship in Puerto Rico. The sister-city concept is nothing new to Bethlehem.
Janine Carambot Santoro, the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the City of Bethlehem, says, "It should be known that we have five other beautiful sister cities in Greece, Italy, Slovenia, Germany, and Japan and each one of the sister cities has a relationship that honors the history and traditions of both Bethlehem and those countries."
The same would be done with Puerto Rico, although the details are still in the works.
Mayor Reynolds says, "We've been very intentional about planning this process to not come up with a lot of the details with what the exact relationship is going to look like because it's very much a two-way street. It's just what we are looking for here in Bethlehem, but it's also what our sister city in Puerto Rico is going to be looking for."
Residents can choose which city in Puerto Rico they feel would work best as a sister city. They're invited to fill out a survey at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley on East 4th Street or get one online. The deadline to complete the survey is April 30.
City officials are hoping to have it narrowed down to just a few cities by May 31.