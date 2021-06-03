BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Mayor Bob Donchez announced Thursday that the official reopening ceremony of Memorial Pool will be Friday, June 11 at 2:00 pm.
Located on Illick’s Mill Road, the pool was originally opened in 1956 and was last used in 2017, city officials say. After demolition and reconstruction they say the pool will reopen this summer, its 65th year, with a completely new design.
The complex features three pools, according to the new design. There will be an activity pool with two action slides, a 6 lane competition pool with three meter and one meter diving boards, as well as a zero entry pool with a splash bucket feature.
The pool will open for season pass holders the evening of June 11, and will open to the general public on Saturday, June 12.
Please visit the website to find tickets as well as other necessary information.