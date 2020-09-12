Pa. State Police to offer free checks of child car seats

 

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem have announced two car seat installation events. 

Certified Troopers will install car seats at the following locations, no appointment is necessary:

DATE: Monday, September 21, 2020

TIME: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Lehigh Valley Industrial Park IV, Crown Point. 3101 Emrick Boulevard, Bethlehem (Northampton County)

DATE: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

TIME: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Back Home Bagel Parking Lot. 4041 State Route 309, Schnecksville (Lehigh County)

National Child Passenger Safety Week will occur from Sunday, September 20, through Saturday, September 26.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

