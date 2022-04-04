BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The horrific images out of Eastern Europe have left many across the globe reeling for the people of Ukraine.
Those here in the Lehigh Valley continue to show their support, this time sending a silent message denouncing Russia's invasion. Someone dressed up a statue of the three young girls outside the Bethlehem Area Public Library on Church Street with blue and gold clothing.
"A madman is destroying property and people's lives, killing people," said Janet Pressler, of Bethlehem.
"It's horrific. What's happening in the Ukraine right now. And all of the numbers of people that are being killed by this war," added Patrick Sovrinski, also from Bethlehem.
Those sentiments are shared by so many across the world. Entire countries are criticizing Russia's move to overtake Ukraine. After more than two months of war, the question still persists.
"When does this change? When does this end? It's horrifying," Pressler said.
Pressler stopped to admire the statue outside the library.
"I don't know the story behind the statues, no, but I do see them decorated all the time," Pressler said.
Oftentimes adorned with winter clothing, the people of Bethlehem say hats, coats, and scarves, are draped over the sculpture in hopes of helping someone in need.
"If they needed to get a coat, they could just try that coat on," said Sovrinski.
Sovrinski says their new attire is appropriate.
"Clearly the message this is sending is, is we're all in fact, worried about peace. We're all in fact worried about what is happening to the Ukrainian people," said Sovrinski.
The sky blue and bright gold colors are now clothing the figures for the foreseeable future, a silent symbol sending a clear message.
"I think it speaks of a community that cares about its community, and obviously the world," Pressler said.
The person or people behind the garments is a mystery, but their communication is clear, a sign of hope and peace for people halfway across the globe.