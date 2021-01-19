BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is suspending all penalties and late fees on overdue utility bills until March 31, 2021.
Mayor Bob Donchez said Tuesday Bethlehem is experiencing significant delays affecting delivery of customer utility bills due to problems within the U.S. Postal Service as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and backlog from the Christmas holiday season.
Utility bills, which include water, sewer, and recycling charges to city residents, are running two to three weeks behind schedule, according to a news release from the city.
The city said it is working with the USPS to improve the situation. USPS expects to catch up with their backlog and resume normal delivery schedule in the next few weeks, the city said.