BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say.

The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.

The photo posted on Instagram showed the teen, who is a Liberty High School student enrolled in the cyber program, lifting up his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband, police say. The photo was taken in the Freedom High School gym lobby during a varsity basketball game.

When authorities searched the teen's home a few days later, they found the weapon, which was a pellet gun made to look exactly like a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, police say.

The teen is in the Northampton County Juvenile detention center on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and by a minor.