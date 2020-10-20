BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Bethlehem teen was one of at least four people who attacked a robbery victim looking to trade some shoes.
Bethlehem police charged Manuel Diaz, of Spring Court, with robbery and related charges in connection with the Oct. 13 assault on Bethlehem’s South Side. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 18-year-old last week, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to Thomas and Pierce streets shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 13 to investigate a report of someone being assaulted by a group of males. An officer spoke with the witness, who reported the assault, and the victim called police about 10 minutes later. The officer responded to East Fifth Street to find the victim and Diaz, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that he arranged via Snapchat to meet someone named “Bengi” to trade sneakers, according to court records. He reportedly had a $130 pair of Uggs and a $450 pair of Yeezys in his backpack.
He arrived at Thomas and Pierce streets to find four males waiting. While speaking with Bengi, someone allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to the ground. That’s when everyone began punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground, according to records. One person in the group ran off with the backpack.
The victim reported the attack to his parents, and his father reportedly found Diaz in the 800 block of East Fifth Street. Police said the victim identified Diaz – who was allegedly carrying the victim’s bag – as one of his attackers. A search of Diaz also allegedly turned up five baggies of pot.
He now faces single counts of robbery, receiving stolen property, simple assault, marijuana possession and harassment. It’s not clear whether police have charged anyone else in connection with the alleged robbery.
Pre-trial services approved the 10 percent cash option, and Diaz was released from custody the day after his arraignment after someone posted $2,500 cash bail on his behalf.