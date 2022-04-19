BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night to apply for $1.5 million in funds for the rehabilitation of the former Goodman Furniture building.
Council is seeking the funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is a Pennsylvania grant program for construction projects exceeding $1 million.
Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek confirmed to the public that the vote is a formality when applying for an RACP grant, and that the city acts as an "administrative pass-through" with no liability for the grants.
Collaboration 3 LLC, which consists of Alloy 5 Architecture and D'Huy Engineering, is working to redevelop the former Goodman Furniture building into a mixed-use project.
In 2017, Bethlehem's then-Mayor Bob Donchez highlighted the city's intent to rehabilitate the building at 30-32 E. Third St. in South Bethlehem, after being named the conservator of the property.
Council President Michael Colon acknowledged the long processes that were needed to identify funding, and that the Goodman building had been on the city's radar for many years.
"This is definitely a good project to see rehabilitated," Colon said, "and will be a great addition to that part of town."
Bethlehem's Deputy Director of Economic Development Alicia Miller Karner explained that RACP funds are requested by local legislators to put forward projects, with conversations taking place between the principals to fund the project.
Once this happens, the local municipality — in this case, the City of Bethlehem — becomes a pass-through to help finalize the business plan to an extent and to jointly submit the project.
The city has been assured by Collaboration 3 LLC that the company will "assume the full local share of the project costs" in excess of the $1.5 million grant and responsibility for the ongoing operating and maintenance costs, according to the resolution.
Many projects have received RACP grant funding in Bethlehem throughout the years, including the ArtsQuest Center, Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites, and even city parking facilities.
Other business
Wednesday night is the last opportunity for citizens to provide input on the proposed pedestrian bridge construction to link the north and south sides of the city.
The final community meeting is virtual and begins at 6 p.m. Details and the Zoom link are available on the Bridge Bethlehem website.