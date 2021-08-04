BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Mayor Robert Donchez's administration asked Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night to consider its plan to create an affordable housing Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program in the city's South Side.
The program would require projects with 10 or more housing units, which apply for LERTA benefits, to either dedicate 10% of the units as affordable housing, or the developers will be charged a $25,000-per-unit fee which the city would put into an "affordable housing fund."
The city administration said it would spend the money on rehabilitating houses, acquiring blighted properties, building affordable housing, and providing support for low-income populations.
In a letter to council President Adam Waldron, Director of Community and Economic Development Alicia Miller Karner explained how and why the fee was set.
The city opted to set the fee based mostly on the affordability gap method, devised by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The formula uses the value of the average market rate apartment, minus the average affordable rent, multiplied by the period of affordability.
The letter was in response to councilmembers who feel developers should pay more money. Karner explained that raising the fee could have the opposite effect, circumventing any investment. She also explained the inherent risk associated with any brownfield redevelopment project.
According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, a "brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant."
"Brownfield remediation can be both unexpected and expensive," said Karner. "Even when the development occurs on what looks like a vacant lot, there can be buried foundations, soil contamination and other issues."
The city also has a litany of regulations, which increase expenses. Karner noted several of the LERTA lots have proposed projects. These projects all include first-floor retail with upper-floor residential units — commonly called "mixed use."
The city's parking requirements in the Industrial Redevelopment-Residential zoning district restrict the number of by-right units that can be developed on site. Then historic district height restrictions also decrease a property's development opportunities, which impacts affordability in the Commercial Business District.
If these limits did not exist, additional units would make residential projects more profitable and, as a result, "easier to incorporate affordable housing units," Karner noted.
Council approved a motion to move the bill out of the finance committee and schedule a public hearing on the topic for Aug. 17.