Bethlehem is set to host its second "Soup Saunter."
The event is like a bar crawl, but for soups and restaurants.
After the December event was so successful, another saunter is planned for March 27 to help support local restaurants.
Anyone who purchases a $20 ticket will be able to go to the nine downtown restaurants to try their soups.
Participants will then vote for their favorite one online. The winning restaurant will be presented with The Golden Spoon on March 29.
Tickets are very limited to ensure social distancing. There are 240 total, and each has a specific time slot to space out participants.