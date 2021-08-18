BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council voted in favor of a tax abatement plan which will attempt to address the city's affordable housing shortage.
Bethlehem will use a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance plan, or LERTA, to add affordable units or collect money from developers. LERTA allows a property tax break on development that declines from 100% in the first year to 10% in a decade, then expiring.
Tying a LERTA to affordable housing is a first for Bethlehem.
The plan will apply to about 31 acres in south Bethlehem. Developers who opt in to the LERTA must, in return for the tax break, charge only a rent deemed affordable in 10% of units in developments with more than 10 apartments. Their other option is to pay $25,000 per unit into a city fund which will help people pay for housing.
Councilwoman Paige van Wirt said $25,000 was a "pitiful" amount way below what other cities have charged. Grace Crampsie Smith suggested $42,450 as the payout per unit, and Olga Negron said even that amount was low.
Councilman J. Williams Reynolds said if the per-unit price were set too high, developers would not apply for LERTA. They would forfeit the tax breaks, build apartments and charge market rates for all. That would not provide any affordable housing and no cash would go into the city housing fund.
Councilman Bryan Callahan said the developers' risk had to be taken into account. The land designated for LERTA was on or near Bethehem Steel land. After more than 100 years of industrial use, contaminants and subterranean mysteries remain that could lead to costly remediation.
The final vote was 4-3, with Colon, Callahan, Waldron, Negron and Reynolds in favor, and van Wirt and Crampsie Smith opposed.
After the meeting, Colon said the city will have time to review how well the housing-linked LERTA works, and use that as a basis for future programs.