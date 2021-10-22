BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Eligible people will soon be able to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine in Bethlehem.
The city will open booster dose clinics for those who need a Moderna booster shot from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28 at Bethlehem City Hall.
Additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccine clinics will be held every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the city.
To schedule an appointment for one of the booster clinics, people can go to the city's website and click on the COVID-19 tab or call 610-865-7083.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the distribution of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, giving people the ability to mix and match any of the three vaccines approved for use in the United States. The FDA authorized the Moderna vaccine booster for people who are at least 65 years of age and adults (18 years of age and older) who are at high risk because of severe illness or exposure in a work setting, the city said.
The single booster dose of Moderna may be administered six months after completion of the primary series. Additionally, the FDA authorized the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone who received it at least two months ago.