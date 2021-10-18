BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council will review a plan Tuesday that includes as many as four new traffic lights.
Proposed new locations include East Boulevard and Linden Street, where southbound traffic making a left onto East causes backups; Butztown Road and Easton Avenue, where making a left onto Easton is difficult at peak times and traffic backs up from the light at the Keystone Pub; Linden Street and Elmhurst Avenue; and Third Avenue and Union Boulevard.
Changing intersections so signals could be added would would cost $230,000 to $250,000 each, or as much as $1 million total.
The capital plan, which is for expensive long-term projects, also mentions improving intersections including Linden and Goepp streets, Goepp and Main streets, New and Market streets, North and Main streets, Center and Church streets, Center and Market streets, and Walnut and New streets.
The five-year capital plan is for 2022 through 2026, and items placed on it may not actually be constructed during that time.
Proposed spending in the plan includes money for vehicles, roads, building improvements and park repairs.
City Council will meet as a committee of the whole Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall to review the plan. There will be a regular council meeting at 7 p.m.