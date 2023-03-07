BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night to apply for $2 million in grants for the rehabilitation of the former Goodman Furniture building.

The city will seek Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is a Pennsylvania grant program for construction projects exceeding $1 million.

Tuesday night's action is considered a formality, as the city is typically an "administrative pass-through" entity of these funds while incurring no liability for the grants or the projects.

In this case, the money will be designated to Collaboration 3 LLC, which is serving as the project's developer. Collaboration 3 is a legal collaboration between Alloy 5 Architecture and D'Huy Engineering.

Council approved previously a grant request totaling $1.5 million for the project, but Tuesday night's act included additional funding.

The former furniture store, located at 30-32 E. Third St., is set to become developed into a mixed-use project with retail, commercial and office space.

The project is "actively under construction," according to Laura Collins, the city's director of community and economic development.

Other business

In other news, council approved a contract for well rehabilitation at Country Squire Estates in East Allen Township. The wells have been losing their production capacity, which adversely impacts the water supply. Engineering and geotechnical services are required to investigate, recommend and plan well rehabilitation activities. The deal is worth $34,470.

Council also OK'd a pact with Barry Isset & Associates to conduct a boundary and topography survey of Friendship Park in anticipation of design activities scheduled for later this year. The contract is worth $5,276.

The legislative body approved leasing the Saucon Park baseball and softball fields with ECTB Holdings to for baseball games during this spring and summer. The amount is $15,000.

Finally, council appointed Rachelle Wehden to the human relations commission through March 2024.