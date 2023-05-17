BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Wednesday night approved an agreement to partner with the Bethlehem Housing Authority in the pursuit of a federal housing rehabilitation planning grant.
The money, called a 2023 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, is distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The government agency plans to designate 20 planning grants of up to $500,000 this year across the nation. The two-year planning grant is allocated for communities to update their public housing. The planning phase would take about two years.
The city will then apply for an implementation grant between $30 million to $50 million, according to Laura Collins, the city's community and economic development director.
Should Bethlehem prove successful in obtaining the grant, it will be designated to update Pembroke Village public housing.
In other business, council approved applying for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant. If awarded, the city would use the money to hire a contractor to create a parks and recreation master plan. The city is seeking $120,000.
In other news, council approved an agreement between the city and the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority for the joint implementation of stormwater management projects. The two sides will share in the costs to implement those projects.
Finally, council approved the appointments of Adrienne Koefer and Michelle Rayah Levy to serve on the human relations commission.