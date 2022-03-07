Easton Ave. apartment site
Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners approved Monday the development of 220 apartments at the former Bethlehem Drive-In off Easton Avenue.

The plan may not be popular, but land use is set by law, not referendum, and owners of property have rights to develop it. The project is known as Thirty22 Garden Apartments for its address, 3022 Easton Ave.

The Wind-Drift Real Estate Associates project "consists of eight three to four-story buildings, a clubhouse, common open space" along with 480 parking spaces and improvements on and off the site.

Township residents have objected about potential stormwater problems and additional traffic on Easton Avenue, which is already busy and sometimes backs up. Making left turns onto the road is difficult at several spots.

The road is busy from its intersection with Stefko Boulevard east past the Giant shopping center, the T-junction with Butztown Road, the light at the Butztown Hotel and then Santee Road, where traffic turning left causes other backups.

Another 54 apartments are planned for the former Kospia's Nursery site across from the Giant shopping center. That acreage is in the City of Bethlehem.

The north side of Easton Avenue - the city side - is mostly residential, while the south side in the township is mostly commercial.

Before the vote, resident Tom Keefer told the board, "Remember to vote for your people," and added "If you get sued (for rejecting the plan), we get sued."

Township attorney Jim Broughal said rejecting a plan is not that simple. Garden apartments are a permitted conditional use on the 14.5-acre site.

"If you deny a plan, you can't say, 'I don't like the plan.' You have to state chapter and verse of what provisions of the zoning and subdivision or stormwater ordinance the developer failed to meet," Broughal said. "You can't just say, 'I don't like it.'"

The vote to approve the land use was 4-1, with Malissa Davis, John Merhottein, John Gallagher and Jan Beatty in favor. Dale Sourbeck voted no. The board also approved land-use variances for the project. One of those variances was for the slope of a detention pond.

"This is a waiver that this board has granted many times in the past," Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush said.

The traffic issue remains, but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation controls Easton Avenue.

"Traffic is god-awful in that whole area," resident Dayna Snyder said. Raudenbush said the township has worked with PennDOT and the developer to try to mitigate the impact.

No plans have been submitted yet, but a developer said earlier that a Starbucks coffee shop may be built on the small lot between the second Giant shopping center entrance and the old drive-in property.

The board also approved a settlement agreement between the township and Steven J. Inc. about zoning conformity property at 4011 Wilson Ave. near the Lehigh River. Last year, a township official said landowner Steven Miga was operating businesses at the site, such as a car service, that violated the township zoning code.

Details of that agreement were not available Monday.

The board also agreed to spend $428,279 on roof work at the Bethlehem Township Community Center. Township Manager Doug Bruce said bids came in high last year, and by holding out until 2022, about $40,000 was saved. Budget Renovation & Roofing Inc. was the winning bidder.

Bethlehem Township also welcomed three new police officers: Jacob Farrell, Amanda Stonehouse, Ryan Bevan.

 
 

