BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Another warehouse facility will soon be added to the Lehigh Valley Trade Center off Hanoverville Road.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional preliminary/final use application and land development plan, as requested by LVTC II Owner LLC, for the proposed Lehigh Valley Trade Center II.
The commission's approval was needed in order to consolidate 12 parcels to create the new 527,427-square-foot center at Hanoverville Road and Flora Lane. The majority of the development — 30.5 acres — will be located in Lower Nazareth, which has already granted approval, officials said. The township's zoning hearing board also approved the application at its January 27 meeting.
A 27,326-square-foot portion of the building on 7.5 acres of property will be in Bethlehem Township. Officials said main access to the property will be along Hanoverville Road. Flora Lane will be used only for emergency access.
The development will house 250 automobile spaces and 150 trailer spaces. Only 12 of those trailer spots will be located on the Bethlehem Township side, said Mike Jeitner, principal, Bohler Engineering.
Housenick Memorial Park development
In other business, commissioners also approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for funds towards phase three of the Housenick Memorial Park development.
One application is for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant. A second is for the Northampton County Open Space Initiative Livable Landscapes Grant Program, from which officials said they hope to get a $150,000 matching grant. The township failed to be awarded grant funds for the project last year.