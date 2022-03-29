Bethlehem Township residents should exercise their right to question the conversion of the Miller Farm into houses, Commissioner Dale Sourbeck said Tuesday.
That does not mean he expects the plan to be defeated.
"There is not much we can do," he said. "I am bound by the law. It is probably going to happen."
Kay Builders plans to put a mix of 166 homes on the Miller tract along Farmersville Road, across from the municipal park. The proposal got a first look Monday night from the township Planning Commission.
The 52 acres is privately owned and in a zone that allows residential development. Residents can complain, but property owners have rights. The Planning Commission will make a recommendation, perhaps not for many months, on the proposal. The Board of Commissioners makes final land-use decisions.
"The Planning Commission got beat up pretty good," said Sourbeck, who attended the meeting Monday but did not do any of the "beating up." He said that while residents should speak their minds, they should also respect the service of others on township boards. Many people pay little attention to local government until an issue hits home.
Monday night, residents complained about flooding and traffic, issues that the Planning Commission can consider, along with the development's potential impact on the electrical grid, wildlife and schools, things beyond the realm of planning.
The so-called "Drawbridge Syndrome" was strong Monday. That is the term used in some planning circles for the desire of residents who relocated to suburbs and rural areas from cities to "pull up the drawbridge" once they have moved in. The township has been growing and farmland has been turning into houses for decades. Now, some people who moved there for the suburban lifestyle object to more building even though their own homes are on what was once farmland.
Sourbeck said any last-minute effort to try to buy the land to preserve it will probably fail, and Monday night, a commissioner said there is an agreement of sale in place.
"The township doesn't have the money to buy it," Sourbeck said, estimating a price of a few million dollars. "I talked with the county (Northampton) and the county doesn't have the money to buy it.
If we had the money, we'd love to buy it."
Sourbeck said he was out Monday, knocking on doors to let residents know about the meeting so they could express opinions. Still, land use is not set by referendum, but by zoning ordinance, and the zoning allows residences.
When the commissioners voted on allowing 220 apartments at the former Bethlehem Drive-In, Sourbeck said the township attorney advised the board that if the plan were rejected, the developer could sue. Sourbeck still voted no but was on the short end of a 4-1 decision.
The Farmersville plan may change before a final vote, but Sourbeck has little hope of stopping it.
"If it were really up to the commissioners, we wouldn't allow this," he said, but development and property rights are ruled by law, not office holders.
"To me, it's a lot of residences in a small area," he said, although an engineer for Kay Builders said the developer could fit in 99 more units for a total of 265.
Sourbeck has not given up, and he said he will sit down with township staff "and go over every single thing to make sure all the i-s are dotted and the t-s are crossed in the developer's presentation.
That's all I can do."
The commissioner is also involved in a residents' group that objects to a proposed Wawa convenience store and gas station at the site of the former Leiser's rental store on Nazareth Pike. Traffic in that area is already bad, Sourbeck said.
Nazareth Pike and Farmersville Road are both state roads, giving the township even less authority over development.
Residents need to focus and organize, Sourbeck said, to get anything done. He said he will keep trying to maintain Bethlehem Township's character.
"I believe in trying. You don't know until you try, and then if you lose you lose," he said.