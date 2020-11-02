BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Commissioners in Bethlehem Township have approved a lease agreement with the township’s sewer authority that will finally connect some of the last parts of the township to the municipal sewer system.
On Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $3,245,000 project. Officials with the Bethlehem Township Sewer Authority said the two-phase project will connect about 250 sewer customers who reside along the area of Greenpond, Country Club and Farmersville roads, and parts of Moravian College.
“We (the township) are bound to buy the sewer lines for any development in town,” said Commissioner Michael Hudak.
The lease agreement is the eighth supplement lease agreement between the municipality and the authority. The authority owns the system, but historically whenever a debt is issued, there is a lease agreement.
“What this does is it authorizes the transaction,” said Bethlehem Bond Attorney Kevin Reid. “It gets the funding moving for this."
Officials said that the authority has already sought request for proposals. Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank was approved with an offer of a 10-year, 1.5 percent fixed-rate amortized loan. The loan would include a $1,200 one-time bank fee that would be rolled into the loan term. The authority can refinance the loan if they choose to do so if interest rates drop, officials said. Additionally, the bank will also not charge any penalties should the authority pay off the loan before the end of the term, which is expected to end in 2031.
The authority said that they plan to move forward and go out to bid on the second phase of the project as soon as Thursday. This would put them on schedule to award a bid on November 11 and the funds would be made available on December 10.