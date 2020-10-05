BETHLEHEM TWP., PA – Bethlehem Township Commissioners granted an extension request from a local developer who plans on constructing along Hecktown Road.
On Monday, commissioners granted the six-month extension on a conditional final approval that was granted to Fairfield Management Corporation for the Hecktown Road Business Park lots 6 and 7. Plans call for a 180,000-square-foot flex building on lot 6, and a 67,000-square-foot medical office building on lot 7. The developer requested the extension, saying in an Oct. 1 letter to the township that the project had been put on hold due to the pandemic. The extension will end on April 7, 2021.
Commissioners Michael Hudak and John Merhottein were not present for the virtual meeting.
In other business, commissioners voted to advertise an ordinance repealing chapter 252, Vehicles and Traffic; Article V1, which dealt with granting licenses to pedal cycles.
The ordinance registered bicycles and provided youths with licenses for the bicycles. Officials said that the program was run through the township parks department. Youth would go through a bicycle safety course provided by the local police. Upon competition of the course, the youth would be issued a license that looked like a small inspection sticker that would be placed on the bicycle.
The program also proved to be helpful in locating missing or stolen bicycles since bikes were registered with the parks department.
However, during the September commissioners meeting, Commissioner Michael Hudak noted that the licenses have not been issued in the municipality in over 25 years. Hudak said the township chief of police recommended to have the ordinance removed.