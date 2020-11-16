BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners introduced the 2021 municipal budget on Monday night with a zero percent increase.
The proposed $22,459,006 overall budget will keep the current real estate tax rate of 7.59 mills and the fire tax rate of 0.15 mill.
The municipality also presented a zero mill increase for sewer services. Total revenue in that category is expected to be $5,781,285.
In addition, the fire tax fund balance is anticipated to be $581,238. This is the third year of that fund, which officials say has been earmarked for fire equipment purchases.
“We don’t anticipate any expenditures until about 2023,” said township Director of Finance Andrew Freda. “The next time around that we have a purchase we think that this fund will allow for that purchase.”
The proposed budget ordinance will now go out for advertisement. A second and final reading to adopt the budget is set for Monday, Dec. 21.
The previous budget for 2020 saw a 3 percent increase to $20.6 million, due to a sewer rate increase and several municipal purchases including an $800,000 fire truck for the Nancy Run Fire Company; $190,000 for three new police vehicles; and a $126,000 public works dump truck.
Township Manager Doug Bruce said $99,000 in capital budget cuts—including the elimination of one of three police vehicles and refurbishments rather than new replacements at the township’s community center—were made to help keep the budget flat.