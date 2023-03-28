Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners will take its first official look at a proposed hotel, restaurant and spa on April 17.



The developer's plan is to use the old 17,000-square-foot Mack Mansion on William Penn Highway as the core of a new multi-building facility with more than 200 parking spaces.



The complex, called "Amaya" on plans submitted to the township, would be on 9.7 acres at 4401 William Penn Highway. That address is just east of the Northampton Country Club at the Bethman Road intersection.



The commissioners will view just a preliminary concept, known as a "sketch plan," and not make any final decisions at the April 17 meeting.



Several residents objected to the proposal Monday at a Planning Commission meeting. Increases in traffic and noise were brought up, but the main theme was water.



As proposed, Amaya would exceed the allowable limit of impervious surface (asphalt, concrete, building area and other surfaces that lead to water runoff). That is a concern in a neighborhood that already has flooding problems, residents said.



The noise from a wedding facility was also brought up. One resident warned of the noise from 200 wedding guests leaving at 10 p.m. Another said the double-driveway proposed for access from William Penn Highway was not needed. He suggested a single, wider entrance.



The plans also show an entrance from Bethman Road.



The Amaya plan is for a 34-room hotel, restaurant and three two-bedroom villas, along with a wedding gazebo. The use of the villas was questioned, whether they would be long-or short-term lodgings.



The land is zoned Rural Residential, but the developers' representatives said the character of William Penn Highway has changed, and a commercial use is more suitable.



The large home on the property is known as the Mack Mansion, for the founding family of Mack Printing.



Later, realtor John A. Frinzi Jr. owned the Mack property, and a sign for his business remains along William Penn Highway. The current would-be developer, the Atul K. Amin Family Limited Partnership II, bought the property in 2002 for $1 million, according to Northampton County property records.



Cadmus Communications bought Mack Printing in 1999 for about $200 million, and the local plant in Wilson Borough closed in 2012.



The commissioners' meeting will be held April 17 at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building at 4225 Easton Ave. An agenda and link to a webcast will be posted on the township website.



Meeting agendas are subject to change.