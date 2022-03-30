Kay Builders' plan to build 166 housing units on open space on Farmersville Road will be reviewed April 18 by Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners.
The township Planning Commission reviewed the plan Monday, though any recommendation on the proposed development is months away. The planners make recommendations to the board of commissioners, who have the final say on land-use.
The 52-acre Miller farm at 3107 Farmersville Road is privately owned and in a residential zone. Kay Builders has an agreement to buy it, a planning commissioner said Monday. No sale has been recorded yet by Northampton County.
At Monday's meeting, residents complained about how the development will add to traffic woes along Farmersville Road and at the road's intersections with Easton Avenue, where a medical building may be built, and Freemansburg Avenue, dubbed by Board of Commissioners President John Merhottein as "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township."
Township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush has asked Rick Roseberry of Colliers Engineering to attend the April 18 meeting to present the "sketch plan" to the board. Commissioners will comment on the proposal at the meeting, but not vote. A vote may be months away. A sketch plan is a preliminary proposal that developers present to seek input from local government.
Some of the residents who have complained about the plan live on homes nearby that were also built on farmland in the last few decades. Others objected Monday to issues beyond the authority of the planning commission, and of the township in general.
One resident questioned whether the power grid would be strained, but PPL Corp. serves about 2.5 million customers and can accommodate another 166 plus a clubhouse. Animal migration routes were raised, along with the federal protection of migratory waterfowl. That protection does not prevent development, it says that certain birds can only be hunted in season.
People like seeing the farm, but Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker pointed out Monday, "When you bought the house, you didn't buy the view." The Millers own the land and can sell it, and Kay Builders can develop it within limits set by township zoning.
Roseberry, speaking for Kay Builders on Monday, said the zoning ordinance would allow as many as 265 units on the land if the developer wanted to "pack it with townhouses." The 166 units in the sketch plan include 60 single-family homes, 40 townhouses and 66 apartments. All dwellings will be for sale; there will be no rentals.
The Miller land is across the street from the township municipal park and has been farmed for about 300 years. The current plan is to keep the stone farmhouse as a community center.
Tuesday, Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, who supports saving open space in the township, said there is little the board can do because the zoning ordinance allows development on the Miller tract. He said inquiries were made about trying to buy the land, but the township could not afford it.
"I am bound by the law," Sourbeck said: a development cannot be blocked just because people do not like it.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in an interview Tuesday that the county was not aware of the land deal until it was complete.
Details about the April 18 meeting will be posted on the township website.
