BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – As of Monday, Bethlehem Township is no longer one of the few local municipalities without an environmental advisory council.
The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to establish such a council to advise local government agencies on matters dealing with the protection, conservation, management and use of natural resources.
The commissioners began discussing the idea of an environmental advisory council for the township about three years ago, Commissioner John Gallagher said.
The commissioners cited convenience and necessity, along with public interest, as reasons to create the council, which will coordinate its activities with the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners, Bethlehem Township staff, the planning commission, and other local government agencies.
"Having all parts of the township government work together is invaluable," Gallagher said.
Gallagher noted Bethlehem Township was one of the few municipalities that didn't have an environmental advisory council before Monday night's motion to approve the creation of one.
According to the ordinance, the council will have the power to:
- Recommend plans and programs to the appropriate agencies for the promotion and conservation of the natural resources and for the protection and improvement of the quality of the environment within Bethlehem Township.
- Recommend possible use of open land areas within the township.
- Promote a community environmental program.
- Keep an index of all open areas — both publicly or privately owned — including flood-prone areas and additional unique natural areas, for the purpose of obtaining information on the proper use of those areas.
- Advise the township planning commission, recreation board, commissioners and all relevant appointed bodies in the township in the acquisition of both real and personal property by gift, easement, devise or lease, and purchase, in matters dealing with agricultural preservation, open space and recreation.
The council will be composed of nine residents of the township, which will include seven councilmembers with the power to vote; one non-voting junior councilmember enrolled as a high school student; one non-voting associate councilmember enrolled in a college or university; and one non-voting adult representative who resides in a neighboring Northampton County municipality.
Gallagher said each member will bring their own level of expertise in regards to what areas need to be examined.
The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners will designate the chairperson from the voting councilmembers of the environmental advisory council.
The councilmembers and the neighboring representative will be appointed by the board of commissioners, and voting councilmembers will serve a term of three years. The ordinance notes, however, "The initial appointments shall be so staggered that the terms of approximately one-third of the membership shall expire each year."
Voting councilmembers' terms of office will expire the first Monday in January following the last year of their office term. The junior councilmember, the associate councilmember and the neighboring representative will each serve a term of one year.
Councilmembers and the neighboring representative shall receive no pay for their services, but they may be reimbursed for expenses incurred while performing their duties.
The board of commissioners may appropriate funds from time to time for expenses incurred by the council, and appropriations may be expended for the administrative, professional, printing, clerical, engineering and legal services as required. Any part of any funds appropriated in a year can be placed in a conservation fund, which is allowed to accumulate from year to year, or may be expended in any year, according to the ordinance.
The commissioners plan to begin notifying the public of the environmental advisory council as soon as possible to start garnering interest.
Other business
The commissioners also discussed the need for a new emergency signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Freemansburg Avenue in the township.
The idea was first brought to the board in 2018 but put on the back burner until members of the fire department reached out again in support of the new signal, as life began to return to normalcy and COVID-19 regulations began to lessen.
The Piddock Company estimated the cost at around $225,000 in 2018. At Monday's meeting, members of the board requested an updated price quote and wanted to begin to apply for a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The purpose of the new signal is to improve visibility when turning onto Freemansburg Avenue, Fire Police Lieutenant Kevin Kalman explained. He noted the intersection is the best location for eastern and southern access in the township for volunteers, as it offers the best sight distance options.
"It's a tremendous resource for us," Kalman said.
The signal would consistently flash yellow but change to a red light when emergency vehicles approached the area, allowing them to safely enter the intersection.