BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records.

The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.

Based on the total price, the sale was for about $500,000 per acre, or on a per-unit basis, $200,000 per apartment.

The property is in an area where development is booming, but as of Tuesday, Bethlehem Township officials said no plans had been filed for the site. The buyer is listed as Southwood Associates, a limited liability corporation whose address is given as a post office box in Bethlehem.

Last year, Kay Builders announced a plan for 166 homes on the 52-acre Miller Farm next door. Further to the south are other housing developments. The township Municipal Park and Community Center are on the east side of Farmersville Road, leaving some space open.

To the west, off Easton Avenue in the township, 220 apartments are in the works for the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-Thru, and toward Stefko Boulevard, another 54 units will go up on vacant land that was once a garden center.

The Miller Farm proposal generated a lot of opposition from residents who like seeing open space and cows, but the land is zoned for housing. While residents may like driving by a farm, "You didn't buy the view" when buying a home, Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker pointed out at a meeting. The land is private and the owners have the right to sell.

The same people objecting to the development also live on land that was once farmland, and now see one of the last agricultural sites in the township move toward being covered by houses, apartments and streets, though the Kay plan saves some open space.

Kay has several developments through the Lehigh Valley. Based on its website, Kay homes are priced from about $363,000 to $705,000.

On an earlier township agenda, Kay's Farmersville project was called "The Fields at Farmersville. "The Fields" is a Kay motif. Its portfolio includes "The Fields at Blue Barn Meadow" in South Whitehall Township and "The Fields at Indian Creek" in Emmaus, among others.