BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. -- The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners passed the 2021 municipal budget on Monday night with a 0% increase.
The proposed $22,459,006 overall budget will keep the current real estate tax rate of 7.59 mills and the fire tax rate of 0.15 mill.
“As much as I hate having a budget that we have to dip into the reserve, it’s the best we can do given the circumstances of the past year,” said Commissioner John Gallagher. “Hopefully, things will improve next year. Hopefully, we will get back to normal,” he said.
“No tax increase — that’s all anyone wants to hear,” said President Michael Hudak. “That’s what I wanted to hear.”
The ordinance was passed by a 3-1-1 vote with Hudak casting the sole no vote. He did not elaborate on his reason for voting against the measure. Commissioner John Merhottein was absent from the meeting.
On Monday, commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution for a one-year contract extension between the township and the Bethlehem Township Police Department.
The extension calls for a 3% pay increase in the meantime and provides additional time to renegotiate the contract agreement between police and the township.
Representatives from Star Auto Mall also presented sketch plans on Monday night for a vehicle sales lot along Nazareth Pike and Christian Spring Road. No formal action was taken.
According to James Holzinger, the attorney representing Star Auto Mall, the hope is to combine two existing parcels that are currently zoned rural residential to general commercial. The parcels, once combined, would total 3.9 acres. Plans call for the construction of two buildings — one at 3,400 square feet and another at 1,000 square feet.
“We feel this is one of the best uses along this corridor,” said Holzinger. “The comprehensive plan suggests that there should be commercial in this area. We feel that while that was a nice suggestion at that time, it failed to consider the difference in elevation between the north, the shopping complex and the residential area,” he said.
“Personally, I’m not dead set against zoning this property,” said Hudak. “I would just like to see what PennDOT comes back with.”
“I think you’ve gotta solve the issues with PennDOT,” said Vice President Malissa Davis.
“I’m not against rezoning it,” said Commissioner John Gallagher. “I would again look at it very carefully.”
“There’s has been numerous proposals along this corridor on this particular property, and they all seem to come across the same hurdle with PENNDOT...the tight distance because of the hill,” said Hudak.
“We realize it’s a difficult site, but this is one of the better proposals,” said Holzinger.