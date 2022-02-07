BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Doug Bruce has been employed as township manager for Bethlehem Township since March 2018. At Monday night's meeting, the board of commissioners discussed an addendum to Bruce's employment contract that would increase his salary to $117,000 per year, to be paid in bi-weekly installments.
A township resident took exception to the raise and complained that the pay was "ridiculous" and far above what the job would pay in the private sector.
The commissioners disagreed and several pointed out the salaries of some neighboring township managers which were $20,000 to $40,000 above Bruce's new salary.
In comparison, the 2021 budget for Hanover Township in Northampton County, where there are almost 12,000 residents according to U.S. Census data, included a $146,000 salary for its township manager. In 2019, Palmer Township hired its current township manager at a salary of $125,000, which has likely risen since then in the township of about 22,000 residents. The 2022 salary for the manager of Forks Township, with a population of about 16,000 residents, is just over $96,000.
Census data show there are almost 26,000 people who live in Bethlehem Township. The 2021 budget for the township showed that its manager's last approved salary was around $107,000.
Noting that they felt the increase for Bruce's salary was overdue, the commissioners unanimously approved the addendum.
Willow Park Road subdivision
In other matters, the commissioners reviewed a sketch plan prepared by Bohler Engineering PA LLC for the subdivision of an existing 13.6-acre lot at 2251 Willow Park Road, which is owned by Posh Properties. The plan divides the property into two lots at 3 acres and 10.6 acres each.
The lot is currently the location of Shively’s Moving and Storage and Pallet Pro. The owner plans to sell the businesses and lots for retirement estate planning purposes. There are no current plans for future development.
BASD tax exoneration
The commissioners approved a tax exoneration requested by the Bethlehem Area School District for two parcels located on Freemansburg Avenue that are currently being leased for farming. The impact of the exoneration will be $604.49 at face value or $592.40 at discount.
Sewage facilities plan
Also, the commissioners unanimously approved adopting the Palmer Township Act 537 sewage facilities plan central interceptor special study. To complete the special study and submit it to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for review and approval, Palmer Township needs the assistance and cooperation of Bethlehem Township because a small portion of the central interceptor is located within Bethlehem Township.
Act 537, enacted by the Pennsylvania legislature in 1966, requires that every municipality in the state develop and maintain an up-to-date sewage facilities plan.