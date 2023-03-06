BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday officially opposed the proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill.

Commissioners passed a resolution stating their opposition to the expansion. They stated various reasons for such, but the primary among them was removing forest cover they say would affect ecosystems, wildlife and scenic vistas to hikers and outdoor enthusiasts utilizing the Lehigh River and D&L Trail.

Additionally, the resolution states that the proposed landfill will "negatively impact the general quality of life for many residents of Bethlehem Township as a result of an increase in noise pollution, noxious odors, landfill emissions, and the destruction of the scenic landscape view from Bethlehem Township."

In other landfill news, commissioners also voted to ratify the action of their solicitor in obtaining party status in the Lower Saucon Township conditional use hearing.

"(We) want to make sure we get our foot in the door to participate in opposing this on an official, other than just symbolic, basis," said Commissioner Luke Verdes. "I really believe that it is incumbent upon the board to do what we can do to push back against this landfill."

"(We're) looking forward to working with and collaborating with you to save the Lehigh Valley," said Victoria Opthof-Cordaro, who was in attendance Tuesday. "Together we will win."

Opthof-Cordaro runs a homeowner organization opposing the landfill expansion called "Citizens for Responsible Development."

Bethlehem Township joins multiple parties in opposition to the landfill's expansion, some of which include the City of Bethlehem, St. Luke's Anderson Campus, the City of Easton, and Hellertown Borough.

Body cameras

In other news, the township approved a purchase order for $35,315 to purchase 16 body cameras for township police. With this purchase, all members of the force will be equipped. Commissioners also approved a $3,240 purchase of technology that would allow police officers to link their body and vehicle cameras.

Other business

Township officials also voted to approve revising an already adopted Lehigh Valley Trade Center III plan. The revisions dealt with grading that would align the project with the township's subdivision and land development ordinances, or SALDO. Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt the plan.

Public hearings for two ordinances related to parking at the Madison Farms development were also held Tuesday.

Commissioners also voted to approve a conditional site plan approval of the revised final plans plan for a walk-in refrigerator/freezer at Bethlehem Vo-Tech.

Lastly, a presentation was held regarding the township's active transportation plan. Officials said the presentation was a step in the WalkWorks grant process.

Working on a nine-month timeline that began in January, the process will end with a draft plan outlining opportunities for active transportation, such as walking or biking in the township. Two significant issues already identified were incomplete sidewalks and barriers created by Route 22 and Route 33.