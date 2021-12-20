BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a presentation of a resolution honoring outgoing President Michael Hudak for 16 years of service, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a no-tax-increase budget for 2022, but residents will have to pay a new monthly stormwater fee.
The budget, maintaining a property tax rate of 7.59 mills per dollar of assessed valuation and a proposed fire tax fixed at 0.15 special purpose mills, was passed with a 4-1 vote.
The general fund anticipates receipts of $24,655,923 and expenditures of $19,461,638, for a projected fund balance of $5,194,285. The capital reserve fund projects a year-end fund balance of $153,000, while the state liquid fuels tax fund sees a balance of $446,344. The special fund for the fire tax estimates a fund balance of $702,013, while the sewer revenue fund and stormwater fund are projected to break even.
Commissioner John K. Gallagher was the only vote in opposition, expressing concerns that the average $8.60 per month residents will pay for stormwater treatment is too high.
"Most of the costs in the fee the township would have to pay anyway," responded Vice President Malissa Davis. "This is a less painful way for our residents."
While property owners currently pay for stormwater maintenance through property taxes, tax-exempt properties have not had to pay into stormwater. The transition to a fee will make the burden of funding stormwater maintenance more equitable, commissioners have said in the past few months.
"This is a fee, not a tax," pointed out Hudak. "It means that tax-exempt properties like hospitals and schools will have to pay their share."
The new stormwater fund in the budget absorbs over $400,000 in spending previously supported by the general fund. The expenditures go towards labor and materials to maintain the township's stormwater infrastructure: basins, detention ponds, retention ponds, pipes, inlets, outlets and road surfaces.
The state Department of Environmental Protection requires the stormwater system be maintained by the township as part of its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System program, or MS4.
Earlier this year, commissioners approved a resolution which enables the Bethlehem Township Municipal Authority to assume responsibilities of managing the stormwater system.
During Monday's meeting, they authorized the execution of agreements between the township and the BTMA, in order to assist the establishment and collection of stormwater management facilities and fees within the township. The agreements include those for management, asset transfer and a stormwater facilities lease.
In addition, commissioners authorized execution of an agreement to retain Berkheimer Inc., Exton, as the exclusive entity for the collection, administration, receipt and enforcement of the provisions of the management agreement between the township and the BTMA for the collection of stormwater management fees.
Also, the board authorized Finance Director Andrew Freda to be the liaison between it and Berkheimer for the express purpose of sharing confidential collection information with the township for official purposes.
In related actions, a motion authorizing the submission of the updated Pollutant Reduction Plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was approved by the commissioners.
Tax collector
The commissioners accepted the notice of Tax Collector-elect Thomas Rutherford that he will not serve in that capacity. Rutherford had earlier notified the commissioners before the election that he no longer wished to serve, but he said someone wrote in his name on the ballot.
Because it was the only vote received for the position, Rutherford said he was elected even though he does not want the role. The commissioners have a willing candidate available who will be named at the reorganization meeting in January.
Also during Monday's meeting, the board reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed Wawa on Nazareth Pike on the site of the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales.