BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township commissioners were split on a provision in the final plan review for River Hill Estates to install a temporary gate at Shannon Avenue.
While the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the final plan review for the development on Monday, they voted 3-2 against the installation of a temporary gate along Shannon Avenue.
“This traffic is not going to be good for the people in this neighborhood,” said Kenrick Drive resident Glenn Krier. “You’re taking the safety of the people and the kids of this neighborhood away. Put the damn gate up until you get the (planned traffic) light.”
The vote to potentially install a temporary gate at Shannon Avenue was part of a 13-point conditional final approval presented by the planning commission from its Aug. 31 meeting.
According to township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush, the planning commission requested that the commissioners make the final decision on if and when a gate should be constructed on Shannon Avenue and decide how long that gate, if approved, should remain.
River Hill Estates is to be along Freemansburg Avenue on a 29-acre parcel. Preliminary plans approved in May call for 44 single-family homes and 36 twin homes.
Part of the plans also call for access via Farmersville Road and an extension of existing Shannon Avenue.
According to commissioners President Michael Hudak, residents who live in the neighborhood fear that traffic will only increase during rush hours on the narrow streets.
“I tend to agree with them, only from knowing the neighborhood and speaking to residents,“ he said.
“As far as I’m concerned, no matter what you do it’s going to be bad until we get Farmersville and Freemansburg to get a light,” said Commissioner Malissa Davis.
The commissioners have been working toward having a traffic light installed at Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue for some time now.
In June 2019, officials were told that it could take anywhere from 12 to 24 months to finalize land acquisition from the Bethlehem Area School District and gain approvals before installation could occur.
“It makes sense there’d be connectivity between Shannon and Farmersville Road,” said Commissioner John Gallagher.
“I’d personally like to see it open,” said Commissioner John Merhottein. “By having it closed, we’re forcing more traffic down Freemansburg Avenue.”