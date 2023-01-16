BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond.

The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.

The approved amount was nearly $1.1 million less than what was originally scheduled to be released Monday night, according to the agenda. That amount was $1.54 million.

The development, approved in 2018, includes 229 units in a 55-plus community located on 120 acres north of Green Pond Country Club.

In other business, the legislative body approved an agreement with MKSD Architects to provide architectural and engineering services for the design and construction phase for three township-owned structures.

The work includes roof replacements at the municipal building and two park pavilions at the Bethlehem Township Municipal Park and on Meyer Lane. The replacement at the municipal building — located at 4225 Easton Ave. — excludes the roof over the public meeting room and a portion which was replaced recently.

Commissioners OK'd also general provisions, technical specifications and standard construction details governing construction and improvements in the township. In addition, they approved a purchase order for a dump truck chassis and upfit with dump body, snow plow, salt spreader and emergency lights to replace a 2003 small dump truck. The deal is worth $58,247.

During their review of various purchase orders, commissioners tabled the purchase of a 2023 Ford Explorer to be used by the home inspector in the construction department. The amount was $38,845.

"It seems to me we are constantly buying new vehicles all the time," Commissioner John Gallagher said.