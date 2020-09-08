BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Igniting fireworks will only be permitted on specific days and at specified times on those days under a new ordinance unanimously passed Tuesday night by the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners.
In the works for several months, the new ordinance limits detonating fireworks to 4 to 10 p.m. on the following days: Memorial Day, July 3 and Independence Day, and Labor Day.
In addition, fireworks can be used on New Year’s Eve from 7 until 11:59 p.m. and on New Year’s Day from 12 to 12:30 a.m.
The ordinance also calls for the issuance of summones to violators, with accompanying fines of between $50 and $1,000, the amount at the discretion of magisterial district judges.
Also included in the ordinance is a provision for charging and fining property owners who allow tenants, friends or children to set off fireworks on their properties at times other than those allowed under the ordinance.
Inquiries about amending the current noise ordinance occurred after a resident discovered that the township had no time and day limits for discharging fireworks, only an ordinance prohibiting excessive noise in residential areas.
In other business, the commissioners amended an ordinance prohibiting the use of all-terrain vehicles in the township within 100 feet of an adjacent neighbor’s property line.
Violators will now either face a $1,000 fine or 30 days in jail, also at the discretion of the district courts.